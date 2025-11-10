Wendy’s to close hundreds of locations

Wendy's fast food restaurant.
Wendy's closings FILE PHOTO: Wendy's interim CEO has announced the closing of hundreds of locations across the country. (Jonathan Weiss/jetcityimage - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Wendy’s is looking to downsize the number of locations it has across the country.

The company announced that a “mid-single-digit percentage” of locations would close. Wendy’s operates about 6,000 locations, so without the exact percentage, that means that about 200 to 350 locations may close, CNN reported.

The restaurants that will be targeted for closure are “consistently underperforming, interim CEO Ken Cook said. He made the announcement during the quarterly earnings call on Nov. 7, USA Today reported.

He said the closures will start this year and will continue into next year.

The exact locations were not released and the announcement comes after the company already announced the closure of 140 locations last year.

