Wells Fargo employee found dead in her cubicle 4 days after she had clocked in

TEMPE, Ariz. — A woman clocked in on Aug. 16 at 7 a.m. Four days later she was found dead at her desk in her cubicle.

The woman, identified as Denise Prudhomme, 60, reported for work at Wells Fargo in Tempe, Arizona, USA Today reported.

An employee who wanted to remain anonymous told KPNX that several people had smelled something odd but figured it was something wrong with the building’s plumbing.

Eventually, a coworker found Prudhomme at her desk on Aug. 20. Her cubicle had been on the third floor, away from the main aisle and a majority of workers at the office work remotely. The building, however, does have security 24/7.

The company told USA Today that Prudhomme’s desk was in a “very underpopulated area” of the office.

Security called first responders after finding an unresponsive person. Police said Prudhomme was pronounced dead at 4:55 p.m., NBC News reported.

Police said her death was not suspicious but are still investigating. A cause of death has not been determined.

Wells Fargo released a statement to KPNX which read, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague at our Tempe office. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and loved ones during this difficult time. Counselors, through our Employee Assistance Consulting service, are available to support our employees. We are fully cooperating with the Tempe Police Department in their investigation and will direct all further questions to them.”

USA Today reported the company had earlier said it was going to review internal procedures.





