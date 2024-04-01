WATCH: Man nearly hit by giant runaway saw blade, says ‘I need a beer’

Saw blade just misses man going into store An Oregon man narrowly escaped being hit when a metal blade from a concrete saw that came loose at a nearby construction site. (Evkaz/Getty Images)

An Oregon man narrowly escaped being hit when a metal blade from a concrete saw came loose at a nearby construction site.

>> Read more trending news

Cameras from a QuickTrip Neighborhood Market in Eugene, Oregon, showed Shane Reimche walking into the store before the saw blade came barreling across the parking lot, slamming into the store just inches from the door.

“I was walking into the store here, I put my hand on the door and I heard a loud bang and yelling,” Reimche said. “Just as a cloud of smoke pops up and I see a guy fall in the ditch. And a four-foot blade hurtling at me.”

A man narrowly missed being hit by a saw blade that came loose from a construction site in Eugene, Oregon, in the US.



Latest videos: https://t.co/3eAaltHJOQ pic.twitter.com/pEgYtXgbmX — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 31, 2024

“Last minute I was able to duck behind the counter,” he added.

Reimche told KEZI, a local TV station, that his children saw the incident on social media.

“They saw it on Facebook so they all came to my house and hugged me and had lots of cries” Reimche said. “Obviously it wasn’t my time but probably closest I’ve ever experienced. "

“I don’t think I would’ve survived being touched by that thing,” he added. “I need a beer. I’m still shaken. It’s 9 o’clock. I’m not going to work today.”

No injuries were reported in the incident.

© 2024 Cox Media Group