Safety watchdog group W.A.T.C.H. has listed this toy helicopter among what it calls the worst toys this year.

As holiday lists begin, safety watchdogs are making their own lists and checking them twice for what they consider the worst toys on the market this year.

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World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc., or W.A.T.C.H., announced its list of the top 10 Worst Toys.

“This year’s list serves as a cautionary reminder of the potential hidden hazards posed by many toys marketed for children,” the group said in a news release.

The organization said the list is illustrative of potential hazards.

They are:

PBJ’s Plush Ball Jellies Rainbow Unicorn: Potential for ingestion and choking injuries

Potential for ingestion and choking injuries Snackles Sulley: Potential for suffocation injuries

Potential for suffocation injuries Zuru XShot Performance Break Barrel Dart Blaster: Potential for eye injuries

Potential for eye injuries Marvel’s The Thing Clobberin’ FX Fists: Potential for blunt force and impact injuries

Potential for blunt force and impact injuries Wilberry Owl: Potential for ingestion injuries

Potential for ingestion injuries Faux Bow Protégé: Potential for eye and face injuries

Potential for eye and face injuries Our Generation Hop In Cat Carrier: Potential for choking injuries

Potential for choking injuries Sky Rover KnightForce Helicopter: Potential for eye, face and other impact injuries

Potential for eye, face and other impact injuries Sweet Candy Perfume Lab: Potential for chemical-related injuries

Potential for chemical-related injuries Original Koosh Slingshot: Potential for eye injuries

W.A.T.C.H. said that it has warned about flying toys and projectiles because they can cause serious eye and facial injuries, with an estimated 131,094 toy-related eye injuries in children that were treated in emergency rooms from 2003 to 2022.

The group said that emergency rooms treated about 269,400 toy-related injuries overall in 2025.

The Toy Association offered recommendations to keep children safe when playing with toys, Boston25News reported. They include:

Following the recommended ages on the packaging.

Store toys for older children out of reach of younger ones.

Check the CPSC’s recall list when getting hand-me-downs or buying second-hand.

Supervise play or play with your children.

0 of 11 Photos: W.A.T.C.H. announces worst toy list for 2026 Manufacturer or Distributor: Wildberry Age Recommendation: “Suitable from 12 months, recommended from 18 months and above.” Warnings: None. (Hang tag includes instructions: “Please remove all hooks, labels and packaging before giving this product to a child…”) HAZARD: POTENTIAL FOR INGESTION INJURIES! W.A.T.C.H. OUT! This soft, feathered owl is sold as “suitable” for 12-month-old babies, but “recommended” from “18 months and above.” The toy’s long, fiber-like “feathers” may not be adequately rooted and, once removed, could present the potential for ingestion or aspiration injuries. (W.A.T.C.H.) Photos: W.A.T.C.H. announces worst toy list for 2026 Manufacturer or Distributor: Zuru, Inc. Age Recommendation: “0+” (tag) Warnings: “Warning. Remove all packaging before giving this product to a child.” HAZARD: POTENTIAL FOR SUFFOCATION INJURIES! W.A.T.C.H. OUT! Sulley, the popular Disney/Pixar character, is sold as a soft, plush toy with an age recommendation of “0+” on the toy. The potential suffocation hazards associated with pillows and certain plush toys used by infants are well documented. Infant pillows and similar items have been banned by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (16 CFR 1500.18). (W.A.T.C.H.) Photos: W.A.T.C.H. announces worst toy list for 2026 Manufacturer or Distributor: Streamline Imagined Age Recommendation: “AGES 5+” Warnings: “WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD – Small parts. Not for children under 5 years of age”, and other warnings/cautions. HAZARD: POTENTIAL FOR INGESTION INJURIES! W.A.T.C.H. OUT! Young children are encouraged to “squish”, “squeeze” and “squash” this gel-filled, plush, character-themed ball. The manufacturer states that “there’s no right or wrong way to play” with this toy, while also cautioning that it is “not intended for heavy bouncing or extreme pressure” and should not be exposed to “extreme sunlight or heat.” (W.A.T.C.H.) Photos: W.A.T.C.H. announces worst toy list for 2026 Manufacturer or Distributor: Zuru Age Recommendation: “14+” Warnings: “WARNING. Do not aim at eyes or face…. This is not a toy”, and other warnings/cautions. HAZARD: POTENTIAL FOR EYE INJURIES! W.A.T.C.H. OUT! This “blaster” shoots darts up to a range of “120 ft”. The product can be purchased in the toy aisle of a major retailer, even though the manufacturer instructs that its product is “not a toy.” A warning on the blaster advises users to “wear eye protection”, however an “Xshot Tactical Mask” (sold separately) itself comes with a warning that “[t]his toy does not provide protection.” (W.A.T.C.H.) Photos: W.A.T.C.H. announces worst toy list for 2026 Manufacturer or Distributor: Marky Sparky, Inc Age Recommendation: “AGES 6+” Warnings: “WARNING! ADULT SUPERVISION REQUIRED…THIS PRODUCT IS NOT A WEAPON…NEVER AIM AT THE FACE OR EYES…ALWAYS USE THE APPROPRIATE SAFETY EQUIPMENT…TO PROTECT EYES, FACE AND BODY….”, and other warnings/cautions. HAZARD: POTENTIAL FOR EYE AND FACE INJURIES! W.A.T.C.H. OUT! The manufacturer of this bow and arrow set invites children to “forge [their] bow skills and experience pro thrills….” The foam tips on the tubular plastic arrows could potentially separate and the instructions include a reference to unidentified “appropriate safety equipment.” (W.A.T.C.H.) Photos: W.A.T.C.H. announces worst toy list for 2026 Manufacturer or Distributor: Alpha Group Co., Ltd.; Auldey Toys of North America, LLC Age Recommendation: “AGES 8+” Warnings: “WARNING – Please keep a safe distance from high speed rotating propellers to avoid injury” (on propeller blades), and other warnings, cautions and safety information. HAZARD: POTENTIAL FOR EYE, FACE, AND OTHER IMPACT INJURIES! W.A.T.C.H. OUT! This remote-controlled helicopter with “turbo speed boost” is sold with numerous cautions and warnings. Although it is recommended for “indoor/outdoor” use, a package insert recommends the proper “environment for flight”, including flying in “a wide-open room away from breakable items”, avoiding vents and/or fans, and “[making] sure there are no obstacles that will interfere with flight causing potential danger and/or electrical hazards.” (W.A.T.C.H.) Photos: W.A.T.C.H. announces worst toy list for 2026 Manufacturer or Distributor: Hasbro Age Recommendation: “5+” Warnings: “WARNING: Small parts may be generated”, and other small parts and choking hazard warnings/cautions. HAZARD: POTENTIAL FOR BLUNT FORCE AND IMPACT INJURIES! W.A.T.C.H. OUT! 5-year-old children are encouraged to use the “Clobberin’ Fists” to “punch repeatedly for ramped-up FX!” No warnings or cautions are provided regarding the potential for blunt force or impact injuries. (W.A.T.C.H.) Photos: W.A.T.C.H. announces worst toy list for 2026 Manufacturer or Distributor: Maison Battat, Inc. Age Recommendation: “3+” (throw-away tag) Warnings: “WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD–Toy contains a small ball and small parts. Not for children under 3 years.” (Throw away tag) HAZARD: POTENTIAL FOR CHOKING INJURIES! W.A.T.C.H. OUT! This “carrier” is sold complete with a soft, plush cat and numerous small, plastic accessories, including a ball and food. The “choking hazard” warning is provided only on the carrier’s disposable tag. (W.A.T.C.H.) Photos: W.A.T.C.H. announces worst toy list for 2026 Manufacturer or Distributor: Thames & Kosmos, LLC Age Recommendation: “Ages 8+” Warnings: “WARNING! … Contains some chemicals which present a hazard to health…Do not allow chemicals to come into contact with any part of the body, particularly the eyes and mouth….”, and other warnings/cautions. HAZARD: POTENTIAL CHEMICAL-RELATED INJURIES! W.A.T.C.H. OUT! Children are invited to use this “perfume lab” to “explore the science and art of making perfume” with fragrance packets such as cotton candy, vanilla and chocolate. The manufacturer warns of chemical contents which present a “hazard to health.” (W.A.T.C.H.) Photos: W.A.T.C.H. announces worst toy list for 2026 Manufacturer or Distributor: Hasbro Age Recommendation: “6+” Warnings: “WARNING: EYE HAZARD – Do not aim at eye or face. Do not discharge an object other than the included projectiles”, and a “choking hazard” warning. HAZARD: POTENTIAL FOR EYE INJURIES! W.A.T.C.H. OUT! Children are encouraged to “launch” the supplied projectiles with the slingshot, with enough force to “[fly] up to 50 ft or more.” Slingshots should not be sold as toys. (W.A.T.C.H.)

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