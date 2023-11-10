Veterans Day 2023: Quotes to honor U.S. veterans and their service

On Saturday, those who have served their country will be honored with Veterans Day parades and ceremonies across the U.S.
Here are some quotes about veterans from people across the decades in honor of the men and women who have served and continue to serve in the U.S. military:
- “Duty, honor, country. Those three hallowed words reverently dictate what you ought to be, what you can be, what you will be.” - Douglas MacArthur
- “The veterans of our military services have put their lives on the line to protect the freedoms that we enjoy. They have dedicated their lives to their country and deserve to be recognized for their commitment.” - Judd Gregg
- “This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.” - Elmer Davis
- “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.” - John F. Kennedy
- “Brave men rejoice in adversity, just as brave soldiers triumph in war.” - Lucius Annaeus Seneca
- “How important it is for us to recognize and celebrate our heroes and she-roes!” - Maya Angelou
- “It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather, we should thank God that such men lived.” - George S. Patton
- “America without her soldiers would be like God without his angels.” - Claudia Pemberton
- “The willingness of America’s veterans to sacrifice for our country has earned them our lasting gratitude.” - Jeff Miller
- “Never was so much owed by so many to so few.” - Winston Churchill
- “Some people live an entire lifetime and wonder if they have ever made a difference in the world, but the Marines don’t have that problem.” - Ronald Reagan
- “Those that die for a good cause hover as a cloud of witnesses over the nation.” - Henry Ward Beecher
- “Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude.” - Harry S. Truman
- “The true soldier fights not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves what is behind him.” - G.K. Chesterton
- “The bravest are surely those who have the clearest vision of what is before them, glory and danger alike, and yet notwithstanding, go out to meet it.” - Thucydides
- “True heroism is remarkably sober, very undramatic. It is not the urge to surpass all others at whatever cost, but the urge to serve others at whatever cost.” - Arthur Ashe
- “Heroism doesn’t always happen in a burst of glory. Sometimes small triumphs and large hearts change the course of history.” - Mary Roach