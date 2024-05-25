USDA: Bird flu detected in beef for first time; officials say beef remains safe to eat

Bird flu detected in beef: The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday that bird flu was found in beef for the first time. (photology1971 - stock.adobe.com)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday that bird flu was found in beef for the first time.

>> Read more trending news

The USDA said it conducted tests on beef tissue from 96 dairy cows that were condemned at some FSIS-inspected facilities.

The virus was found in the testing of the 96 cows because federal inspectors had noticed some signs of illness while conducting inspections, according to The Associated Press. Those cows were diverted while undergoing testing which means that the meat did not enter the food supply, The New York Times reported.

Many fear now that a cow has tested positive for the bird flu, the virus could end up in commercial beef supply, the Times reported.

Only one of the 96 cows had bird flu, the AP reported. The USDA said that 95 cows have tested negative for the virus.

H5N1 has only been detected so far in dairy cows and not in beef cattle, the Times reported. Beef cattle are what is raised for meat.

USDA officials say it is still safe to eat beef, the AP reported.

H5N1 has been confirmed in about 51 dairy herds in nine states as of Wednesday, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department, per the AP. Fifteen of the 21 herds were found in Michigan.

H5N1 has been found in high levels of raw milk of infected cows, the AP reported. Officials say it is believed that pasteurized dairy items in grocery stores are safe. The pasteurizing process has heat treatment, which is believed to have killed the virus.

© 2024 Cox Media Group