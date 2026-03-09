Uber rolls out women-only option nationwide

Women across the country can now choose to be picked up by a female Uber driver, or a female driver can decide whether to pick up only female passengers.

The program that Uber tested starting last year has been expanded nationwide.

The pilot program was expanded despite a class action lawsuit in California, which claimed the policy is discriminatory against men, The Associated Press reported. The lawsuit said that women can have access to the entire pool of passengers, while men have access to a smaller pool. The suit also said Uber “reinforces the gender stereotype that men are more dangerous than women.”

Lyft has a similar program and has also been the target of a lawsuit.

Uber announced the program’s expansion in a blog post, which read, "When women riders and drivers told us they wanted more control over how they ride and earn, we listened."

Initially, it was only available in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Detroit but was expanded in November to 26 cities, Axios reported.

It is called “Women Preferences,” and it allows women to choose to ride with other women.

“Since our first pilots last summer, we’ve heard just how much that choice matters—from feeling more comfortable in the back seat to more confident behind the wheel," the company said.

The option is also being launched in other international cities as well. Uber said it is available for drivers in 40 countries and for riders in seven, with plans for expansion.

If a passenger requests a ride by selecting Women Drivers, they can change their mind if they think the wait is too long.

But it isn’t just passengers who can request women.

Female drivers can receive trip requests from female riders.

Teens and their guardians can request women drivers in cities where teen accounts are available.

