Two-time ‘Jeopardy!’ champion accused of felony peeping

Philip Joseph "Joey" DeSena was arrested on Dec. 1 in North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A two-time “Jeopardy!” champion from North Carolina is accused of installing cameras in a victim’s bedroom and bathroom two months ago, authorities said.

According to a warrant filed by the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office, Philip Joseph “Joey” DeSena, 43, of Raleigh, was charged with two counts of felony peeping.

DeSena won two rounds of “Jeopardy!” in November 2024, earning $44,698, according to TV Insider. He returned in January 2025 for the Champions Wildcard Tournament but did not move past the semifinals.

The development engineer was arrested on Dec. 1 in Raleigh, according to the sheriff’s office.

DeSena is accused of committing the alleged act on Oct. 10, 2025. According to the warrant, DeSena “unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously” secretly or surreptitiously installed in a room “any device that can be used to create (a) photographic image.” Authorities said the camera was placed in a bathroom, “with the intent to capture the image of another without their consent.”

Court records show that a $5,000 bond was posted on Dec. 3.

A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 10 in Currituck County Cour. DeSena’s attorney could not be reached for comment.

DeSena also ran the YouTube channel “ClanOfTheGrayWolf” under the name “Roo” from 2009 to 2015.

