Two Pennsylvania state troopers shot

Two state troopers in Pennsylvania have been shot in Northeastern Susquehanna County.

The shooting happened on Route 171, according to WTXF.

Gov. Josh Shapiro told the crowd at an event in Bucks County, saying, “It is an active situation, and at the conclusion of this event I plan to head there myself."

The state’s Department of Transportation said a portion of Route 171, between Susquehanna and Thompson, where the shooting happened, is closed and is asking the public to avoid the area, WOLF reported.

The condition of the troopers is unknown.

