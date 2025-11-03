Two girls thrown from Ferris wheel at harvest festival

FILE PHOTO: Two girls were thrown from a Ferris wheel at a Louisiana harvest festival.

Two girls were hurt when they were thrown from a Ferris wheel at a Louisiana harvest festival.

The girls, both under the age of 13, were on the amusement ride around noon Saturday in Pointe Coupée Parish, about 40 miles northwest of Baton Rouge, ABC News reported.

NBC News said they were “around the age of 11.”

They fell when their car was about 20 to 25 feet in the air. A third person was stuck in the basket and was rescued, WAFB reported.

A witness told WBRZ that it appeared that the bucket got caught on the wires and tilted, dropping the girls.

Officials have not said how bad their injuries were, but they were taken to the Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge and are expected to recover, according to NBC News.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating.

