NEWINGTON, Conn. — Two turkeys that were named after singer Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were pardoned Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

“These lovebirds are going to have such a life ahead of them. They are going to spend wonderful years down on the farm, arm in arm, or beak to beak, and we wish nothing but good things for Travis and Taylor. I am going to spare you the Taylor Swift lines that my staff has suggested I try to apply to Taylor and Travis,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal Wednesday, according to WCBS.

The two turkeys were pardoned as part of an annual tradition at Stew Leonards in Newington, Connecticut, according to WVIT.

The turkeys will be living out the rest of their lives at a sanctuary located in Northern Connecticut, WTIC reported.

“Turkeys like StewLeonards’ Taylor & Travis know all too well the dangers of becoming part of a Thanksgiving feast. After a cruel summer of anticipation, I was proud to pardon these star-crossed lovers as they head to a sanctuary in Northern CT, surpassing their wildest dreams,” Blumenthal said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier this week, President Biden pardoned national turkeys during a ceremony at the White House on the South Lawn.

This year, the turkeys are named Liberty and Bell and hail from Wilmar, Minnesota and spent their first days in the nation’s capital at the Willard Intercontinental luxury hotel, The Associated Press reported.

The turkeys are both male and are about 20 weeks old, weighing about 42 pounds. Leading up to Monday’s ceremony, listened to music and other sounds to get ready for the noise of the city. Apparently like Travis Kelce, they have a fondness for Taylor Swift.

“They listened to all kinds of music to get ready for the crowds and people along the way. I can confirm they are, in fact, Swifties, and they do enjoy some Prince,” Lykken said, according to the AP.

Once they’re out of the presidential spotlight, Liberty and Bell will be returned to Minnesota where they will live out their days being cared for by the University of Minnesota’s College of Food, Agriculture, and Natural Resources Sciences