Trump can be sued for Jan. 6 riot, appeals court rules

Trump

Appeals Court ruling FILE PHOTO: President Donald Trump speaks at the "Stop The Steal" Rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. An Appeals Court has ruled that Trump does not have presidential immunity from civil lawsuits over the events of Jan. 6. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Former President Donald Trump can be held civilly liable for the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, the federal appeals court in Washington D.C. ruled Friday.

>> Read more trending news

The long-awaited decision came out of lawsuits brought by Capitol Police officers and Democrats in Congress, CNN reported. It could clear the way for lawsuits seeking financial damages from Trump, according to The Washington Post.

The appeals court acknowledged Friday that presidents are immune from civil lawsuits related to official acts that they take as part of their duties in office.

However, judges noted that the president “does not spend every minute of every day exercising official responsibilities. And when he acts outside the functions of his office, he does not continue to enjoy immunity from damages liability just because he happens to be the President.”

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!