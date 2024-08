Trump assassination attempt: Secret Service places several agents on administrative duties

Several members of the Secret Service have been placed on administrative duties after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump more than a month ago.

There are conflicting reports on whether they are on leave or are assigned to other duties. CNN reported they were on administrative duties and ordered to work from home while Fox News and CBS News reported that they were placed on leave.

Trump was wounded in the ear when a gunman opened fire during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, about six weeks ago.

One rallygoer, firefighter Corey Comperatore was killed. Two others were wounded, Fox News reported.

The gunman was able to fire eight rounds before he was killed by a Secret Service sniper.

One member of his personal protective team and four members of the Pittsburgh field office are affected, Fox News reported.

One of those includes the special agent in charge.

Former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned over the security breach. She testified in a Congressional hearing but would not give lawmakers specifics about the shooting and the agency’s response, CBS News reported. She was replaced by Acting Director Ronald Rowe.

The Secret Service’s internal affairs division is investigating the assassination attempt, CBS News reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group