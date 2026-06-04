Truck-driving preacher rescues handcuffed woman who said she was kidnapped

A truck driver was where he needed to be and helped prevent an alleged attempted kidnapping in South Carolina.

The driver, Anthony Moore, is also a preacher who said he wasn’t a hero; instead, he was a “divine” tool.

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Moore was driving in Aiken County about 20 miles from the Georgia border when a woman ran in front of his truck, The Associated Press reported.

The woman’s hands were cuffed behind her back.

As the woman passed in front of Moore’s truck, a Cadillac that had been on the side of the road sped off.

Moore’s dashcam captured the incident.

He told the AP, “I just see it as a divine assignment from God, because had not I been there with the dashcam ... they probably wouldn’t have caught the footage that needed to be catched."

“It was another assignment from God, a special assignment from God. That a life needed to be saved," he said.

The woman told police she was walking to her mother’s home from her father’s house after graduation when a man in a Cadillac “came from behind her and told her he was with the police,” WRDW and the AP reported.

She said the man took her phone and Social Security card, put her in handcuffs and put her in the backseat of the car.

When the man pulled over near a gated property and got out of the vehicle, she said she tried to get out, but the back doors were locked. She was able to get into the front seat, escape through the open driver’s side door, and run.

Moore told the AP that when he was talking to the woman, the man in the Cadillac pulled near him, flashed a badge, and told him that he was an officer, adding that the woman jumped from his car.

But the man then drove off.

That’s when bystanders called 911 and helped get the cuffs off the woman.

One person, identified as Glen by WRDW, told the news station, “Yeah, he can’t be legit ... because he’s in a white Cadillac.”

She told Moore that she had graduated the day before and that the man had her diploma.

The man in the car was identified as Jonathan Willard, who was arrested and charged with a count of kidnapping and a count of impersonation of a law enforcement officer.

He was being held in the Aiken County Detention Center, WRDW reported.

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