Tractor-trailer carrying pineapples overturns on Massachusetts interstate

Pineapples on interstate: Pineapples were scattered on a Massachusetts interstate when a tractor-trailer rolled over after a two-vehicle crash. (Massachusetts State Police )

WESTFORD, Mass. — A tractor-trailer carrying pineapples overturned on a Massachusetts interstate outside Boston on Saturday, sending thousands of the tropical fruit onto the highway, authorities said.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 495 near Exit 83 in Westford. Troopers shared photographs of the crash, which occurred at about 9 a.m. EDT, WFXT-TV reported. Thousands of pineapples were strewn across the highway and into the woods, according to the television station.

The driver of the truck was taken to Lowell General Hospital with minor injuries, troopers said.

UPDATE—Cleanup of spilled pineapples and rolled tractor-trailer continues on Route 495 in Westford. One lane of traffic is getting by. Two lanes closed. #MATraffic https://t.co/RRX83VwOAg pic.twitter.com/69B9zsuJJe — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 23, 2024

The rollover caused two lanes of northbound traffic to be closed, state police said. One lane of traffic was still able to proceed, according to WFXT.

An investigation is ongoing.

Westford is approximately 35 miles northwest of downtown Boston.

