Todd and Julie Chrisley sue former attorney for $25M, claim lawyer didn’t do his job

FILE PHOTO: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The couple is suing their former attorney, claiming he did not do his job. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)

Reality television personalities Todd and Julie Chrisley filed a lawsuit against a former attorney and his firm, claiming that if he had done his job right, they would not have gone to prison.

[ Read more trending news ]

The celebrity couple filed their complaint in federal court against Christopher Anulewicz and his former law firm, Balch & Bingham, WSB reported.

They also said Anulewicz took advantage of them.

“While he was supposed to be managing this complex federal defense, he found time to steer the Chrisleys into a $75,000 investment in his brother-in-law’s startup food truck business—exploiting his position as their attorney to benefit himself and his family while neglecting his duty to them,” the Chrisleys claim in the suit, according to WSB.

[ More from WSBTV.com ]

They called Anulewicz a “catastrophic, unforced error that sent two people to federal prison for crimes they would never have been convicted of had their lawyers done their jobs.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley were indicted in August 2019. Prosecutors said they submitted fake documents when applying for loans. They also said Julie Chrisley submitted a fake credit report and bank statements when trying to rent a home.

They were also accused of failing to report the income they earned from “Chrisley Knows Best” on their federal tax return. Prosecutors accused them of either failing to file their returns or paying their federal taxes on time for several years, WSB reported.

The law firm released a statement to WSB by email, which said it will be “vigorously defended; however, we are not in a position to comment further on a pending lawsuit.”

They were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud, sentenced to federal prison, but were pardoned by President Donald Trump in May 2025, WSB reported.

©2026 Cox Media Group