TikTok influencer Anna Grace Phelan dead at 19

Anna Grace Phelan, an influencer on TikTok who documented her experiences after being diagnosed with brain cancer last year, died on May 23. She was 19.

Phelan’s family announced her death in a post shared to her TikTok account on May 24.

“It is with great sadness to announce that our beautiful daughter, Anna Grace Phelan, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” the family wrote in their post. “So many of you have followed her journey through a difficult battle with cancer and bore witness to her powerful testimony of faith.”

“Thank you for the countless thousands of prayers for healing and peace. May we all rejoice with the assurance that she is in Heaven now, and she has been healed. Let us also remember that the only path to the promised kingdom of Heaven is through salvation in Jesus Christ.”

According to her obituary, Phelan was a resident of Jefferson, Georgia, located northwest of Athens, and graduated from Jefferson High School in 2024. She was born on Oct. 12, 2005, in Orlando, Florida.

Phelan worked as a receptionist at Georgia Skin Cancer and Aesthetic Dermatology in Watkinsville, Georgia.

Phelan documented her battle with brain cancer on TikTok after she was diagnosed in September 2024. The diagnosis came several days before she was to begin her freshman year in college.

“I started to experience numbness in the left side of my face and in the right side of my leg,” Phelan said in a TikTok video posted in August 2024. “We scheduled an MRI appointment of my brain, and that scan did show a lesion on my brain.”

Phelan then said she began losing her balance and had trouble speaking.

“My head’s very foggy,” she said.

After having a brain biopsy, it was discovered that Phelan had an inoperable, Grade 4, malignant and aggressive brain tumor called a glioblastoma.

“This is definitely the hardest news I’ve ever received,” she said in a TikTok video in September 2024. “By all means, this is not easy. Just going to trust in the Lord and try and keep pushing forward.”

Funeral services will be held on May 29 at Galilee Christian Church in Jefferson, followed by her burial at Galilee Christian Church Cemetery.

