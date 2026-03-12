‘This is such a bonding experience!’: 2 teens accused of murder plot, laugh during police car ride

Isabelle Valdez (L) and Lois Lippert (R) are seen in the back of a police car as they are being transported in a screengrab of a video played in court.

Two teens accused of trying to kill a fellow high school student will remain in custody after they were recorded in a police car chatting about the experience.

Isabelle Valdez, 15, and Lois Lippert, 15, were in the patrol car together and were recorded by the car’s camera, laughing about their arrest and the situation.

Valdez, laughing, was recorded saying, while on the way to jail, “I was going to do my makeup this morning for the mugshot, but I couldn’t find anything,” according to WFTV.

She also said, "Why are you touching me with your butt? This is such a bonding experience!” while Lippert responded, “I know! I love it!” WFTV reported.

She also said, “I thought I was going to get sent to the (expletive) psych ward. That’s why I was so excited about everything.”

Prosecutors showed the video in court, telling the judge that they were a danger to the community because of the “Sociopathic attitude that both young ladies exhibited.”

Police said Valdez recruited Lippert to help try and kill the victim because he resembled the Sandy Hook Shooter, with whom Valdez was obsessed, WFTV reported.

She allegedly showed no remorse, telling Lippert in the police car, “I don’t feel guilty for my actions.”

WFTV reported that Valdez did say she was sorry for one person, telling Lippert, “I feel bad for my mama. That’s the only person I feel bad for. And you. I feel bad for your mama, too.”

Lippert’s asked the judge to release their daughter, saying they could watch her. Her father told the court that their computer is locked down and cannot access email or Facebook, while her mother said, “I spoke to a doctor’s office to get her counseling.”

The pair pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

The judge denied bond, saying that the patrol car video showed it would be a risk to release them, WFTV reported.

© 2025 Cox Media Group