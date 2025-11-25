Thanksgiving: What’s open, closed

While Thursday marks Thanksgiving and will be celebrated as friends and family come together to share a meal, some businesses will close their doors for the day to allow their employees a day of togetherness with their loved ones.
There will be some stores that will remain open, either for normal operations or for a shortened workday.
For national chains, you should check with your neighborhood locations to see if they’re open or closed.
Grocery stores
Open
Closed
Restaurants
Open
Closed
- Cheesecake Factory
- Chick-fil-A
- Chipotle **
- Firehouse Subs
- Panera **
- Raising Cane’s
- Shake Shack **
- Subway **
- Taco Bell
- Texas Roadhouse **
Services
Closed
Stores
Open
Closed
Information compiled from *Business Insider, **USA Today, company information.
