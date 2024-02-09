Super Bowl LVIII: Deals and freebies for your Super Bowl Sunday

Sunday is a big day.

Oh, sure, there is a football game, but that is just background when you’re looking for a good deal in food.

Or if you have an opinion about Taylor Swift you need to share.

But, for the rest of us, it’s the wings, or the pizza or some nice deli cheese that has us looking forward to Sunday afternoon.

So, if you’re looking for some deals and freebies on Super Bowl Sunday, here are a few suggestions.

(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Offers are both dine-in only and app/rewards program only and cannot be used with any other discount or coupons. Prices may vary with location.)

Super Bowl Sunday meal deals

ALDI: Shoppers can receive 25% off on Clancy’s Cheese Melt, Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Take and Bake Five Cheese Deli Pizza, Park Street Deli Fresh Guacamole, Bremer Original or Italian Meatballs and other products.

Applebee’s: You can get 20 free boneless wings with any carryout or delivery order of $40 or more made through Applebees.com or the mobile app. Use code BIGGAME24.

Auntie Anne’s: Order Pepperoni Nuggets online and in the Auntie Anne’s Rewards App and get free delivery fee on qualifying orders of $12 or more.

Buffalo Wild Wings: If the Super Bowl goes into overtime, you can get one free order of 6 boneless or traditional wings per person. You can get the wings on Monday, Feb. 26.

Chipotle: Get a free small side or entrée topping of Queso Blanco through Sunday when you buy a full-sized entrée. Use the promo code QUESO24 when checking out in the Chipotle app or website.

Cici’s Pizza: Get a 28-inch Piezilla starting at $49.99 or get Value Pack combos starting at $29.99 (for pickup and delivery), including the Classic with two Giant 1-Topping Pizzas, and either 20 cinnamon rolls or 16 pieces of Cheesy Bread. Offer valid through Sunday.

Cinnabon: When you use DoorDash, you can get $5 off any order of $20 or more through Sunday. DashPass subscribers get $8 off their order of $20 or more.

DiGiorno: Go to www.digiornodoinks.com to enter for a chance to win a free pizza if a field goal or extra point attempt during the Super Bowl hits the goal post upright or crossbar.

Hooters: Get 75 boneless wings for $65 (two sauces and one style) or 75 bone-in wings for $85 (two sauces and one style), or 50 boneless and 50 bone-in wings for $100 (two sauces and two styles). If you are looking to save some money, join HootClub Rewards, where you can get $15 off orders of $75 or more when you use the code BIGGAME24.

KFC: Buy one, get one free KFC Smash’d Potato Bowl for $3.49 via the KFC app or on KFC.com. For $20 you can get a Taste of KFC Meal with six pieces of Original Recipe fried chicken, four sides and four biscuits. If you like nuggets, order online or in the app to get 50 nuggets for $29.99.

Little Caesars: Use the app to buy Slices-N-Stix, Slices-N-Stix Bacon, or Slices-N-Stix Jalapenos by Saturday and you are registered to win a free Slices-N-Stix if a Pick 6 — or an interception that is returned for a touchdown — happens during the game. Or you can apply on the Little Caesars app by tapping the “Challenge” option.

Marco’s Pizza: Get a pizza bowl starting at $7.99 or a Game Day Bundle for $21.99 when you use the promo code HD189.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: Moe Rewards loyalty program members can get 20% off any meal kit on Saturday and Sunday.

Papa John’s: Enter to win a Vegas Style Pizza stuffed with $58,000 delivered by Venmo by entering as a Papa Rewards loyalty program member.

Sonic Drive-In: Get five Sonic’s Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburgers for under $10 through the end of February.

TGI Fridays: Wings are 50 cents each all day Sunday, dine-in only. You can also get $2 beers, $4 cocktails, $5 glasses of wine and $20 buckets of beer.

Totino’s: Get $2 off DoorDash delivery orders on one bag of Totino’s Pizza Rolls through Sunday.

Wendy’s: Get a free cheeseburger, Dave’s Single, with any purchase at participating Wendy’s restaurants until Monday when you use the Wendy’s app. The deal is limited to one free burger per order and one offer per customer per visit. Get free delivery on Super Bowl Sunday.

Zaxby’s: Buy one order of 10 boneless wings on Saturday or Sunday and get one free if you are a member of the Zax Rewards loyalty program.

