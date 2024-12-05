Strong earthquakes rattle Northern California; tsunami warnings issued

Seismograph with paper in action and earthquake - 3D Rendering
Earthquake (Andrey VP - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Several strong earthquakes hit Northern California and triggered a tsunami warning on Thursday.

Read more trending news

The United States Geological Survey said the first was a 6.0 magnitude quake that hit Humboldt County around 10:44 a.m. PT, KNTV reported.

Two others — 7.0 magnitude off the California coast and 5.8 magnitude in Lake County — were reported at the same time.

The series of quakes spurred a tsunami warning that stretched from the California/Oregon border to Santa Cruz. The Associated Press reported that at least 5.3 million people were in the warning area.

San Francisco felt the preliminary quake followed by several aftershocks, the AP reported. The city’s mass transit system stopped traffic in the tunnel that connects San Francisco to Oakland.

There was no major damage or injuries initially reported, according to SF Gate.

The San Francisco Zoo is closed with guests evacuated and animals secured.


Check back for more on this developing story.


©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!