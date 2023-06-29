CDC to track cronobacter cases that led to infant formula shortage Following a huge national shortage of baby formula last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and states will start tracking cases of cronobacter. (Liudmila Chernetska/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Following a huge national shortage of baby formula last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and states will start tracking cases of cronobacter.

The CDC said starting next year will start tracking infections caused by cronobacter which was the pathogen involved in last year’s baby formula crisis, according to the Washington Post. The decision came after a recommendation from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists.

The national watchlist has about 120 infections and diseases on it, according to The Associated Press.

The outbreak started in 2021 after four babies were fed formula from the Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis Michigan plant, according to the AP. Two of the babies died. There was no direct link found between Abbott products and the infections but the Food and Drug Administration closed the plant after there were some contamination and other issues found.

Abbott then recalled top baby formula brands which led to a huge nationwide shortage of baby formula that lasted months, according to the AP.

Cronobacter sakazakii is a germ that is found in the environment, according to the CDC. Cronobacter lives in dry foods such as baby formula, powdered milk, starches, and herbal teas. It can also be found in contaminated feeding items such as breast pump equipment.

States will be asked to notify the CDC about any cronobacter infections but are not required to, according to the AP. So far, infections are required to be reported in only two states which are Minnesota and Michigan.

The first case of cronobacter in 2021was discovered by Minnesota officials. They reported it to the FDA which led to the CDC, clinicians, and state as well as local health department to share information, leading to other cases in Ohio and Texas, the Post reported. Food safety advocacy groups believe if that the cronobacter was reportable at a wider level, then there could have been a different outcome when the outbreak happened.

The change will take effect next year, the AP says, but states can report earlier if they choose to.

Members of the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists worked with the CDC and FDA representatives and the Association of Public Health Laboratories on this decision, the Post reported.

“These efforts will assist public health agencies in quantifying and identifying the cause of cronobacter infections,” Janet Hamilton, CSTE’s executive director, said in a statement the newspaper obtained. Coupled with education efforts, she said, it “will help protect the health of those most vulnerable. Ultimately, we want these infections to be prevented.”

Chief executive of Stop Foodborne Illness Mitzi Baum said the decision “will have meaningful impact on infant mortality,” according to the Post.

Cronobacter infections are believed to be rare and the Post says that most of the children who are exposed to it don’t get sick. The CDC documented less than 80 reports of cases over the last 20 years.

So far in 2023, only one cronobacter infection in a baby has been reported to the CDC, an agency spokesman said, according to the AP. Investigators reportedly found cronobacter in an open can of powdered baby formula at that baby’s house. The brand and location of the formula were not released.