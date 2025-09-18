Starbucks workers sue over dress code change

FILE PHOTO: Starbucks employees in three states are suing over dress code changes.

Starbucks is being sued by some of its employees over the dress code changes the company made in May.

The workers in California, Illinois and Colorado filed lawsuits saying that the company’s refusal to reimburse employees who had to buy new clothes after the change violated the law, The Associated Press reported.

The workers are being supported by the group that is trying to unionize Starbucks employees.

In Illinois and Colorado, the lawsuits are class-action cases filed in the states’ courts. In California, the complaints were filed with the state’s Labor and Workforce Development Agency. If the agency decides not to penalize the coffee company, then the workers plan on filing a class-action, the AP said.

The suits claim that companies are required to reimburse employees if expenses primarily benefit the company. Colorado also does not allow businesses to impose expenses without written consent from employees.

The dress code requires a solid black shirt, either short or long sleeves, to be worn under the green aprons. They can have collars, but cannot show the midriff. Bottoms must be khaki, black or blue denim without patterns or frayed hems. Solid black dresses cannot be more than 4 inches above the knee. Shoes must be black, gray, dark blue, brown, tan or white and be waterproof. Socks or hosiery must be “subdued.”

Only one facial piercing is permitted. But tongue piercings, face tattoos and “theatrical makeup” are not allowed.

Read the entire current dress code here.

If an employee does not abide by the dress code, they are not allowed to work their shift, the AP reported.

The policy was a change from employees being allowed to wear patterned shirts in various colors.

Starbucks said the dress code allowed locations to give a consistent customer experience and gave employees, whom they call partners, guidelines.

“As part of this change, and to ensure our partners were prepared, partners received two shirts at no cost,” the company said.

Several of those suing said they requested to be reimbursed for complying with the rules, but were denied, The Hill reported.

One employee wore Crocs to work and was told by a manager that if she wore them again, she would not be allowed to be on her shift. Brooke Allen said she went to three stores to find shoes that were appropriate and paid $60.09. She also spent more than $86 for black shirts, jeans and other work-approved clothing, the AP reported.

She said her request for reimbursement was denied.

“I think it’s extremely tone deaf on the company’s part to expect their employees to completely redesign their wardrobe without any compensation,” Allen told the AP. “A lot of us are already living paycheck to paycheck.”

