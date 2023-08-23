Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to stores on Thursday

Pumpkin Spice Latte comes back Fans of all things pumpkin have something to cheer about on Thursday. (garett_mosher/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Fans of all things pumpkin have something to cheer about on Thursday as the wait for the drink that kicked off the pumpkin-spice-flavored craze is over.

>> Read more trending news

Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte, or PSL for the hopelessly coffee cool, will be back on the menu as the company celebrates 20 years of the pumpkin-flavored drink.

In addition to the PSL, which is served hot or cold, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato will both return to the menu beginning Thursday.

And if that is not enough pumpkin, an Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte will make its debut this year. The drink pairs a “rich blend of spiced chai notes with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice,” according to the company.

Two other non-pumpkin items, an Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and a Baked Apple Croissant, are also new to the menu and will debut Thursday.



Latest trending news:
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!