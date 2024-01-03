Starbucks changes personal cup rules to help reduce waste sent to landfills

Starbucks cups

Reusable cups FILE PHOTO: Starbucks will now accept reusable cups for drive-thru and app orders. (Mariakray/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The daily Starbucks run may yield fewer cups being tossed in landfills.

The coffee chain will now allow customers to use their own clean personal cups for all orders, including ones placed in the drive-thru and through the Starbucks app.

The company said it is the first national coffeehouse to allow customers to use the personal cup option when placing a mobile order. The policy went into effect on Wednesday and is the next step in the pledge that Starbucks made in 2022 to reduce waste by 50% by 2030.

Not only is the new policy helping keep items out of landfills it will also help customers’ wallets by bringing a 10-cent discount on each beverage and 25 Bonus Stars for U.S. Starbucks Rewards members, up to three times a day and at participating locations. Keep in mind that it can be any cup, not just a Starbucks-branded one. The baristas will use standardized equipment that will make sure you get the size drink you ordered, no matter the cup or mug.

If you are using a personal cup, just hand it to the barista when you place your order in a cafe. When using drive-thru, tell them that you have your cup when you place your order and remove the lid before handing it to the barista.

If you place an order in the app, hit the customization button and then select “personal cup.” When you arrive, give the barista the cup without the lid and they will fill it.

