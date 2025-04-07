Spirit CEO Ted Christie resigns

The president and chief executive officer of Spirit Airlines has stepped down effective April 7.

Ted Christie resigned from the company and the board of directors.

He had been with Spirit for 14 years.

The chairman of Spirit Airlines, Robert Milton, said, “On behalf of the Board and the Spirit team, I thank Ted for his tireless efforts over the course of his 13 years at the Company. He has seen a lot and done a lot during his tenure here, including navigating the Company through the COVID crisis and multiple strategic junctures, as well as most recently, a corporate restructuring. Ted has kept the company together through challenging times, and for this we wish him all the best going forward.”

Christie will be replaced by Fred Cromer, the company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, John Bendoraitis, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and Thomas Canfield, Senior Vice President and General Counsel, leading the company on an interim basis until a permanent CEO replacement is found.

Christie is not the only person leaving the company. Matt Klein, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, is also stepping down, replaced by Rana Ghosh, effective immediately.

Spirit is one of the nation’s ultra low-cost air carriers with more than 90 destinations in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean.

It offers low fares but allows passengers to pay a la carte for items such as Wi-Fi, carry-on bags, checked baggage and assigned seating.

