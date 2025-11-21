Spencer Lofranco, ‘Gotti,’ ‘Jamesy Boy’ actor, dead at 33

The actor had starring roles in "Gotti" and "Jamesy Boy."
Spencer Lofranco: The actor, who had starring roles in "Gotti" and "Jamesy Boy," died on Nov. 18. He was 33. (Jim Spellman/WireImage)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Spencer Lofranco, a Canadian-born actor who had starring roles in “Gotti” and “Jamesy Boy,” died Tuesday, his brother wrote on social media. He was 33.

Read more trending news

Santino Lofranco announced his brother’s death in an Instagram post on Thursday. A cause of death was not given.

TMZ, which was the first outlet to report Lofranco’s death, said the case was under investigation in British Columbia.

“You lived a life only some could dream of. You changed people lives, and now you are with God,” Santino Lofranco wrote on Instagram. “I will always love you and miss you Bear.”

Born in Toronto in 1992, Spencer Lofranco attended a military high school in West Lincoln, Ontario. He made his film debut in 2013’s “At Middleton."

The following year, Lofranco was cast in his first leading role, playing an ex-convict in “Jamesy Boy.” Also in 2014, he landed a part in “Unbroken,” playing a young radio operator who dies in the first scene of the film.

Lofranco’s final role came in 2018’s “Gotti,” as he played the son of organized crime boss John Gotti.

In 2013, Lofranco was involved in a hit-and-run accident in which a cyclist broke their hip. He was sentenced to 50 days of community service, two years of probation and $161,000 in restitution.

Latest noteworthy deaths:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!