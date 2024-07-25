Southwest changes boarding; will have assigned seating

Las Vegas, Nevada, United States - March 4, 2024: Southwest Airlines N8819L, Boeing 737 aircraft shown on final approach at Harry Reid Airport.

Southwest seating FILE PHOTO: Southwest airlines is changing its longstanding seating rules. There will now be assigned seating. (ANGEL_DIBILIO/angeldibilio - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A major change is coming for Southwest passengers.

Read more trending news

The airline which has been known for open seating, allowing passengers to sit nearly wherever they want, will now have assigned seating and “premium seating options.”

The change is being made “to meet evolving Customer preferences and increase revenue opportunities.”

Southwest announced several changes “designed to elevate the Customer experience, improve financial performance, and drive Shareholder value.”

In addition to becoming like most, if not all, other airlines by having assigned seating, the airline will also change how it boards flights and will roll out redeye flights.



Check back for more on this developing story.


©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!