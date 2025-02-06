Souped up: Man accused of using tomato soup barcode to steal expensive items at Walmart

CALDWELL, Idaho — A man is accused of using a ring embedded with a tomato soup barcode to scan expensive items at a Walmart in southwestern Idaho, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Caldwell Police Department, Dylan McKay Rockwell was arrested on Feb. 2. He was charged with felony burglary after allegedly stealing a $300 grill by using the tomato soup barcode at a self-service checkout kiosk.

At 6 p.m. MT on Feb. 2, officers were dispatched to a Walmart on Cleveland Boulevard in Caldwell in response to a theft in progress. En route to the location, officers learned that Rockwell had exited the store, the release stated. Dispatchers provided a description of the suspect, and officers went to his residence.

Officers detained Rockwell without incident at 6:50 p.m. MT and recovered the stolen merchandise, police said. During questioning, Rockwell allegedly admitted to several thefts from Walmart.

He also admitted wearing the tomato soup barcode on a ring he wore on his finger and would scan more expensive items, the release stated.

Rockwell was also charged with misdemeanor petit theft, according to Canyon County online booking records.

“Sorry Mr. Rockwell, your tactics didn’t work this time but we appreciate your creativity,” Caldwell police Chief Rex Ingram said in a statement. “We know that times are tough but your ingenuity got you some county soup for dinner.”

