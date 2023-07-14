Some student loan borrowers to get refund after debt-relief company charged illegal fees

The CFPB announces refunds FILE PHOTO: More than 7,100 student-loan borrowers will get be getting refunds from a debt-relief company who illegally charged up fees to reduce their federally funded loan balances, a consumer watchdog announced. (Joshua Roberts/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

More than 7,100 student-loan borrowers will get be getting refunds from a debt-relief company that illegally charged fees to reduce their federally funded loan balances, a consumer watchdog announced.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said that 7,100 borrowers who used Timemark, a debt-relief company, were charged up to $695 in advance of their services, a violation of the Telemarketing Sales Rule.

Timemark charged borrowers “illegal advance fees” to reduce their federal student-loan balances when the U.S. Department of Education Department offered those services for free, the CFPB said.

The borrowers will share some $3.5 million.

“From 2016 through October 2019, the company used telemarketing campaigns to convince people with federal student loans to pay up to $699 in fees to file paperwork to reduce or eliminate their monthly payments, through loan consolidation, forgiveness, or income-driven repayment plans,” officials said in a news release.

The CFPB said Timemark violated the Telemarketing Sales Rule. The rule says it is illegal for a telemarketer to request or receive fees for debt-relief services before the consumer has made at least one payment using the new arrangement. Timemark violated that rule because it requested fees from borrowers within a few days of them enrolling in the new plan, the CFPB said.

A settlement was reached with Timemark in July 2020. Borrowers will be getting refund checks in the mail, administered by Epiq Systems.

According to the CFPB, borrowers who do not receive a check soon but believe they are eligible for one can submit a claim to CFPB-Timemark.org,

For further information, email info@cfpb-timemark.org or call 866-991-0913.