Social Security’s COLA increasing by 3.2%

Social Security

Social Security increase FILE PHOTO: Social Security payments are increasing because of inflation. (BackyardProduction/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Millions of Americans will see their Social Security benefits increase by 3.2% beginning in 2024, officials announced Thursday.

>> Read more trending news

The more than 66 million Americans who receive Social Security benefits will get more than $50 more each month starting in January. About 7.5 million people who get Supplemental Security Income benefits will begin seeing increased payments on Dec. 29, 2023, officials said.

The cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, is far less than the 8.7% increase Social Security recipients saw this year, as prices for consumers moderate, The Associated Press reported.

Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income payments are adjusted annually based on the cost-of-living “to ensure that the purchasing power of Social Security benefits and SSI payments is not eroded by inflation,” according to officials.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!