Smooth criminal: Man sings on porch before breaking into Atlanta home, police say

Pilferer on the porch: A surveillance camera caught a man singing on the porch of an Atlanta home before he allegedly broke into the residence. (Atlanta Police Department)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ATLANTA — A man who allegedly robbed an Atlanta residence was breakin’ the law, but he sang on the victim’s porch before committing the crime, police said.

>> Read more trending news

According to a Facebook post by the Atlanta Police Department, the man, who has not been identified, was observed on the porch of a residence in the area of Seaborn Road NW in Atlanta at about 5:32 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

The homeowner told police that the man had stolen several items but did not elaborate, WSB-TV reported.

In the video, the man can be heard singing and knocking at the front door.

The victim provided front door camera video that showed the man walking back and forth on the porch while singing, police said.

The homeowner claimed that the man broke into the home and had never seen him before in the neighborhood.

Atlanta police are asking for help in identifying the man they said was caught stealing. They are intent on getting the man to sing verses from “Jailhouse Rock” from a cell.

Persons with information can anonymously call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

An award of $2,000 is being offered to anyone whose information leads to the arrest of the suspect, police said.

Latest trending news:
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!