Singer Carly Rae Jepsen welcomes first child with husband Cole M.G.N.

The singer announced the birth of her first child with husband M.G.N.

Singer Carly Rae Jepsen announced the birth of her first child in a social media post on Tuesday.

The “Call Me Maybe” singer made the announcement about her daughter’s birth on her Instagram Stories account, People reported.

The two-time Grammy Award nominee and her husband, Cole M.G.N., had announced her pregnancy on Instagram in November 2025.

Jepsen, 40, shared a mirror selfie of herself and her infant, who wore a striped green-and-white onesie, People reported.

Carly Rae Jepsen Welcomes Her First Baby with Husband Cole M.G.N. https://t.co/Ox6455DQnB — People (@people) March 17, 2026

“Last 2 weeks have been the best of my life,” she wrote. “Welcome to the world little one.”

Jepsen did not elaborate on details about the child, including the exact day the baby girl was born.

Jepsen and Grammy-winning music producer Cole M.G.N. (real name Cole Marsden Grief-Neill) met during a songwriting session in 2021, Parade reported.

On Oct. 4, 2024, Jepsen and Cole were married at the Chelsea Hotel in New York City, according to People.

“Call Me Maybe,” Jepsen’s signature hit in 2012, was nominated for two Grammys -- Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

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