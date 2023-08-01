Sheriff’s helicopter crashes near South Carolina airport

Helicopter crash: A Charleston County Sheriff's Office helicopter crash-landed on a runway at Charleston International Airport. (GrahamMoore999/iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A sheriff’s helicopter crashed near Charleston International Airport in South Carolina, authorities said on Tuesday.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the helicopter crashed at about 3:30 p.m. EDT, WCBD-TV reported.

Commercial flights at the airport were temporarily suspended due to the crash, according to WCIV-TV.

Officials at the scene said the crash occurred on a runway at the airport, WCBD reported.

According to Elliott Summey, the airport’s executive director and CEO, the helicopter’s pilot anticipated the crash and was able to maneuver to the middle of the runway before the helicopter crashed, WCIV reported.

Summey said the helicopter was “in shambles,” but said the pilot is “fine,” according to the television station.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident, WCBD reported.

Latest trending news:
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!