Sheriff: Body of missing woman found in storage unit

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A missing woman’s body was found in a storage unit Saturday in Apopka, Florida, officials say.

>> Read more trending news

Orange County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday deputies were called out to the Self Storage at 2400 Wiggins Road in Apopka about a smell that was coming from one of the units, WFTV reported.

When deputies arrived at the storage facility, they located Shekeira Rucker dead inside one of the storage units, the sheriff’s office said.

Rucker was reportedly last seen leaving her house in Winter Springs last week, according to WFTV. Multiple law enforcement agencies were working to locate her.

Rucker’s estranged husband, Cory Hill, was identified as a person of interest in the case, according to the news outlet.

“We grieve with them & our detectives are committed to bringing them justice in this case,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officials say Rucker’s family has been notified.

Her cause of death remains under investigation.







