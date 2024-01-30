Sen. Manchin’s wife, Gayle, injured in car crash

Gayle and Joe Manchin Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) walks with his wife Gayle Conelly Manchin in the in the Senate subway at the U.S. Capitol on February 4, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Alex Edelman/Getty Images, File)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Gayle Conelly Manchin, the wife of Sen. Joe Manchin and federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission, is recovering after being injured Monday in a car crash in Alabama.

In a statement obtained by CNN, Sen. Manchin, D-W.V., confirmed that his wife was injured as she and her colleague Guy Land were heading for a in Birmingham ahead of an Appalachian Regional Commission event.

“Both were admitted to UAB Hospital and are receiving excellent care,” Sen. Manchin said. “She remains in stable condition but will stay there for a couple of days for precautionary measures.”

The senator thanked first responders for their handling of the crash. He did not provide more information on the cause of the incident or the circumstances surrounding it.

President Joe Biden nominated Gayle Manchin to serve as federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission in 2021. The commission is focused on driving economic growth throughout the Appalachian Region.

Gayle and Joe Manchin originally met at West Virginia University and have been married more than 50 years. The couple has three children and 10 grandchildren.

