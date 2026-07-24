Sean Combs placed in solitary confinement after prison fight: reports

FILE PHOTO: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Several outlets reported he was in solitary confinement after a prison fight. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sean Combs was placed in solitary confinement after getting into a fight with another prisoner, according to several media outlets.

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Combs is serving a 50-month sentence at FCI Ft. Dix after being convicted of transportation to engage in prostitution, People magazine reported.

TMZ reported the fight started after the other inmate made a comment about Combs to the entertainer, who then fought back.

The fight was quickly brought to an end by prison staff.

It is not known how long Combs would be in solitary confinement or if he faces any other punishment for the fight,

Combs was expected to get out of prison in February 2028, TMZ reported. It was moved up from April. It is not known if the fight would affect his release date, People reported.

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