Scottie Scheffler arrest: Judge dismisses charges

Scottie Scheffler Scottie Scheffler hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 26, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Tim Heitman/Getty Images, File)

A Kentucky prosecutor on Wednesday asked a judge to dismiss charges filed against Scottie Scheffler, the world’s top-ranked golfer, nearly two weeks after he was arrested outside the PGA Championship.

Prosecutor drops charges against Scheffler

Update 1:05 p.m. EDT May 29: Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell on Wednesday moved to drop the charges against Scheffler, saying that the evidence does “not satisfy the elements of any criminal offenses.”

“My office cannot move forward in the prosecution of the charges filed against Mr. Scheffler,” he said in court.

In court, O’Connell described a “chaotic” scene after a traffic crash killed John Mills, who was working the PGA Championship, early on May 17. Detective Bryan Gillis was directing traffic outside Valhalla Golf Course when Scheffler pulled up, trying to get into the course ahead of his tee time.

“Mr. Scheffler’s characterization that this was ‘a big misunderstanding’ is corroborated by the evidence,” O’Connell said. “The evidence we reviewed supports the conclusion that Detective Gillis was concerned for public safety at the scene when he initiated contact with Mr. Scheffler, however, Mr. Scheffler’s actions and the evidence surrounding their exchange during this misunderstanding do not satisfy the elements of any criminal offenses.

“For these reasons, judge, I now tender to the court a motion at order to dismiss all these charges in this case against Mr. Scheffler with prejudice.”

Scheffler’s attorney, Steve Romines, had no objection to the decision, and the judge said she would dismiss the case.

“It will be ripe for expungement within 60 days,” she said.

Original report: Scheffler was represented in court by his attorney, Steve Romines, WAVE-TV reported. Sources told the news station and WLKY that charges were likely to be dropped, although officials did not immediately confirm those reports.

Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell will address the court at 1 p.m., WTVQ reported. Romines told WDRB that he will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m.

Police arrested Scheffler on suspicion of second-degree assault on a police officer, reckless driving, third-degree criminal mischief and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic early on May 17. His arrest came after he had a run-in with an officer who was directing traffic outside Valhalla Golf Course following an earlier traffic collision.

Detective Bryan Gillis said in police records that he was “dragged/knocked down” by Scheffler after he “demanded to be let in” to the course. The incident happened ahead of Scheffler’s tee time during the 2024 PGA Championship, which were hosted at Valhalla.

Gillis did not have his body camera on at the time of the encounter, prompting police to give him “corrective action,” Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Jaquelyn Gwinn- Villaroel said last week.

Scheffler was released on his own recognizance on May 17. He said in a statement that “there was a big understanding of what I thought I was being asked to do,” and that he “never intended to disregard any of the instructions” from Gillis.

Previously, Romines said in a statement obtained by the Courier Journal that Schefller was not interested in negotiating a plea deal with prosecutors.

“I am prepared to litigate as needed and the case will be dismissed, or we will go to trial because Scottie did absolutely nothing wrong,” the attorney said.

Scheffler is set to be arraigned on June 3, WLKY reported.

