Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy, kidnapped, police say

FILE PHOTO: Savannah Guthrie and her mother, Nancy Guthrie, on the set of the "Today" show on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Nancy Guthrie was apparently kidnapped or abducted from her home near Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

TUSCON, Ariz. — More details are being released about the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Savannah Guthrie.

Officials said that she was kidnapped, abducted, or otherwise taken against her will, The Associated Press reported.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday at her home near Tucson. Her family reported her missing the next day. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department believes she may have been taken from her home, where she lived alone.

Investigators believe she was taken from her bed, but could not give an exact time when she was allegedly abducted, CNN reported. She has limited mobility and “couldn’t walk 50 yards,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said. He added that her disappearance was not dementia-related; instead, she is “of great sound mind” and is “sharp as a tack.”

Her family was alerted by a member of her church who told them that she didn’t attend service. Family members went to her home and then called 911.

Nancy Guthrie’s wallet, cellphone and car were still at her home, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Nanos said DNA evidence was found at the scene, KVOA reported. It is being analyzed.

Search and rescue teams used drones and search dogs to look for Nancy Guthrie. Border Patrol and a homicide team were also called in, while the FBI has offered to help, the AP reported.

The sheriff’s office has not released a theory as to why Nancy Guthrie was possibly kidnapped. Nanos said investigators were not aware of any threats to her daughter, “Today” show anchor Savannah Guthrie, connected to the abduction, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Nanos said that the scene at Nancy Guthrie’s home was “very concerning,” which caused the case to be investigated as a crime. He added that there did not appear to be a threat to the public, CNN reported.

The journalist posted a message on Instagram asking for prayers to bring her mother home safely.

©2026 Cox Media Group