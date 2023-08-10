‘Rust’ shooting: Armorer pleads not guilty; trial to begin in December SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO - OCTOBER 22: The set of the movie "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch where a fatal shooting occurred on the set on October 22, 2021 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured on set while filming the movie "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico on October 21, 2021. The film's star and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm that hit Hutchins and Souza. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images) (Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

The armorer who allegedly loaded a gun that discharged on the “Rust” movie set in Santa Fe, New Mexico in October 2021 has pleaded not guilty to charges Wednesday and her trial is expected to start at the beginning of December.

The armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 26, entered a guilty plea Wednesday. According to The New York Times, Gutierrez-Reed has been accused of “deviating from the protocols governing the use of firearms on film sets.” Live ammunition is supposedly banned on movie sets.

The gun went off and fired a live round when the movie’s star, Alec Baldwin, was using it to rehearse, the newspaper reported. The live round struck and killed the cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

Gutierrez-Reed allegedly did not properly check all the rounds to make sure they weren’t live rounds, the Hollywood Reporter said.

Gutierrez-Reed has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and facing an additional charge of evidence tampering, The Associated Press reported.

Prosecutors accuse her of being hungover on the day of the shooting, according to a court filing obtained by the Hollywood Reporter. The prosecutors accused her of drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana before filming, the BBC reported.

Her lawyer, according to the Times, tried to have the case dismissed but was unable to do. She has also waived her right to a preliminary hearing. The preliminary hearing would have decided if the case had probable cause for it to go to trial, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Ms. Gutierrez has pled not guilty to all charges and is preparing for her day in court,” her attorney Jason Bowles said in a statement to People Magazine. “She looks forward to her day in court, and to having the conduct of everyone on set fully examined.”

Jury selection is expected to start on Dec. 5 and the trial is set to happen between Dec. 6 and 15, according to People Magazine.

She is out on personal recognizance and is expected to follow rules that were provided to her including drug testing two times per month, according to the Times.

Involuntary manslaughter charges were dropped in April against Baldwin who pointed a gun at cinematographer Hutchins during a rehearsal for “Rust.” the gun went off and killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. Charges against Baldwin would still be refiled.