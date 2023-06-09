‘Roots,’ ‘Good Times’ actor John Amos hospitalized

Hospitalized FILE PHOTO: John Amos attends the Althea screening and panel discussion at One Time Warner Center on October 5, 2015 in New York City. Amos has been hospitalized after he was retaining fluid in connection with a heart condition his representatives said. (Craig Barritt)

Actor John Amos, 83, has been hospitalized in Memphis, Tennessee, multiple media outlets are reporting.

WMC reported that he is being treated for fluid retention connected to heart issues. He is in the area working on a documentary with his son about civil rights leader Walter Bailey. Amos is narrating the film.

TMZ had reported Amos’ hospitalization, with his daughter claiming he was a victim of elder abuse and “possible financial crimes” but his representatives said that information was false. She didn’t name anyone but just said that it was a “caregiver.” She had set up a GoFundMe with a goal of $500,000 to cover his medical care and legal fees.

Amos also told TMZ that his daughter’s claims are false and that he didn’t know why she set up the fundraiser.

Amos’ representative told TMZ that doctors drained the fluid and that he was starting to feel better.

In addition to his roles in “Roots” and “Good Times,” Amos also played Cleo McDowell in both “Coming to America” films.





