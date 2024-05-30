Remains of woman found in alligator’s jaws after she was reported missing

Alligator mystery in Houston Alligator seen in the water. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Houston — The remains of a missing Houston woman were found in the jaws of an alligator by the Houston Police Department dive team in a bayou near her home.

The Houston Police Department is investigating to see if the woman’s cause of death was from the alligator biting her or if she was already dead, according to NBC News.

Her husband told police she went for a walk about 7:30 p.m. Monday and never came home. He reported her missing early Tuesday morning, KHOU reported.

Police’s dive team found her remains in the jaws of an alligator near Crystal Bayou in Clear Lake. An officer shot and killed the gator to avoid further damage to the remains, according to CBS News.

Homicide detectives are looking into the case and have not ruled out foul play, KHOU reported.

The woman was believed to be in her 60s. Her identity has not been released, according to the news outlet.

