Reds honoring Pete Rose with memorial patch for 2025 season

The Cincinnati Reds will wear a No. 14 patch on their jersey sleeves to honor the memory of Pete Rose, who died in September.

To baseball fans in Cincinnati, Rose is a Red. Always.

The Reds announced on Monday that players will wear a No. 14 patch on their jersey sleeves to honor Pete Rose, baseball’s all-time hits leader and a native of Cincinnati.

Rose, 83, was found dead at his Las Vegas home on Sept. 30. The Clark County coroner’s office said Rose died from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with diabetes mellitus noted as a contributing factor, KLAS reported.

14 on our side all season ❤️ pic.twitter.com/l6IQvWdAhQ — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) February 10, 2025

Rose, known as “Charlie Hustle,” collected 4,256 career hits and appeared in 17 All-Star games. He was the National League’s Rookie of the Year in 1963 and was the league’s MVP in 1973.

He was the ignition for the Big Red Machine of the 1970s, batting leadoff and helping Cincinnati to five playoff berths, four World Series appearances and two Series titles. He was the MVP of the 1975 World Series.

Rose also led the Philadelphia Phillies to a World Series crown in 1980 and another World Series appearance in 1983.

Despite his numbers, Rose was banned from baseball in 1989 after it was determined that he gambled on the game, particularly on the Reds during the 1985, ‘86 and ‘87 seasons, when he managed the team.

The ban has kept Rose from Hall of Fame consideration, as he was declared ineligible for induction.

