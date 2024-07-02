Red Lobster to offer Flavor Flav menu

After rapper Flavor Flav tried to “save the Cheddar Bay Biscuits” Red Lobster is now offering some signature menu items.

The seafood chain is launching Flavor Flav’s Faves.

Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy earlier this year and to help out the struggling company, the rapper had ordered every item on the menu at one location.

But don’t expect to see Flavor Flav’s Faves listed on the menu when you visit the restaurant.

It is an off-menu meal that consists of a Main lobster tail, snow crab legs, garlic shrimp scampi, bacon macaroni and cheese and a side of the diner’s choosing.

Ayo our boyyyeee @flavorflav collab'd with us to create his signature meal 🤤 Come get a bite today! pic.twitter.com/5Pje5IbD4z — Red Lobster (@redlobster) July 1, 2024

So how do you get it?

You just ask the server for Flavor Flav’s Fave when placing an order, the company said in a news release announcing the partnership. But keep in mind, that price and participation may vary.

“As a long-time Red Lobster fan, I’m fired up to bring a little bit of my own flavor to fans with a meal featuring my seafood favorites,” Flavor Flav said. “You gotta get to Red Lobster and give it a try because this signature meal is hype, boy!”

The company is also offering its popular Crabfest once again, with several new dishes, Red Lobster announced.

