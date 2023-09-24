Record day: Dolphins top Broncos 70-20, score most points in NFL game since 1966

Record day: Tua Tagovailoa (1) of the Miami Dolphins celebrates with receiver Tyreek Hill after a third-quarter touchdown. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins set a franchise record for points scored in a game and became the fourth team in NFL history to score at least 70 points in a regular-season or playoff game on Sunday, crushing the Denver Broncos 70-20.

The Dolphins (3-0) scored the most points by one team in an NFL game since Washington defeated the New York Giants 72-41 on Nov. 27, 1966, the Miami Herald reported. Miami’s 70 points set the franchise record for points in a game, topping the 55 scored in a Thanksgiving Day victory against the St. Louis Cardinals. Miami won 55-14 on Nov. 24, 1977, according to the newspaper.

The record for most points scored by any NFL team came in 1940, when the Chicago Bears defeated Washington 73-0 in the NFL championship game, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.

The other team to score 70 points in a game was the Los Angeles Rams, who routed the Baltimore Colts 70-27 on Oct. 22, 1950.

Miami’s 726 total yards of offense were 9 yards short of the NFL record of 735, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Rookie running back De’Von Achane rushed for 203 yards and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed his first 17 passes, a new personal best. the newspaper reported. He finished 23 of 26 for 309 yards and four touchdowns, including a no-look shovel-pass that the left-handed Tagovailoa tossed with his right hand for a score.

The Dolphins will travel to Buffalo next week for their third road game in four weeks as they face AFC East rival Buffalo, ESPN reported.

