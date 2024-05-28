‘Reckless, avoidable’: 2 killed, 2 injured after shooting in Virginia’s capital city

Richmond shooting: File photo. Two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Richmond, Virginia, late Monday. (Fergregory/Adobe Stock )

RICHMOND, Va. — Two people were killed and two others were injured on Monday after a shooting in Richmond, Virginia, authorities said.

According to the Richmond Police Department and Mayor Levar Stoney, the deceased victims included a 15-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man, WTVR reported. The boy died on Monday night at VCU Medical Center while the adult died Tuesday, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Officials said a 14-year-old boy and an adult male were injured in the incident, WRIC-TV reported. Their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

According to police, officers responded to the 1900 block of Raven Street in the Mosby neighborhood of the city at about 11:10 p.m. EDT on Monday, according to the Times-Dispatch.

Officers arriving at the scene discovered four people struck by gunfire, the newspaper reported.

Investigators determined that the shooting occurred after an altercation involving “a large gathering in the outdoor area of Raven Street,” according to the Times-Dispatch.

“Detectives are investigating reports of altercations among a large gathering of people in the outdoor area of Raven Street in the Mosby neighborhood prior to the shootings,” Richmond police said in a statement.

It was unclear how many people were involved in the shooting. No arrests have been made.

The medical examiner will determine the case and manner of death, the Times-Dispatch reported.

“My heart grieves for the victims, their families, and our community after last night’s shooting. This shooting was reckless, avoidable, and overall unacceptable,” Stoney said in a statement. “A weekend that was supposed to be a celebration turned into another act of senseless gun violence that has taken two lives and injured two more.”

An investigation is ongoing.

