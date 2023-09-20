Recall alert: Walmart dessert mislabeled; does not include peanuts in ingredients

Cake sold at Walmart recalled David’s Cookies is recalling 960 units of “Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake” sold in Walmart stores across the country.

David’s Cookies is recalling 960 units of “Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake” sold in Walmart stores across the country.

>> Read more trending news

According to the recall notice, the “Marketside Ultimate Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake” ware mislabeled with a label saying “Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake” a name that does not indicate that peanut as a key ingredient and does not declare the peanut allergen warning on the label.

The product is in a 7-ounce, clear plastic package marked with lot # BS23212 on the top of the package.

According to the FDA, no illnesses or injuries have been reported in connection with the mislabeled product.

David’s Cookies said in the notice that all Marketside Ultimate Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake and Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake have been blocked at their distribution centers and at store registers, so no consumer is able to purchase either of the products anymore.

Consumers who have purchased the 7.9 oz Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake, lot # BS23212, are urged to return them to Walmart for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact David’s Cookies at 800-500-2800. Business hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., ET.