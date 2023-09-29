Recall alert: Trek Allant+7 bikes recalled

Recall alert The CPSC has announced the recall of about 7,000 Trek bikes. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 7,000 Trek Allant+ 7 bikes that have Tektro brakes.

The CPSC said the rear brake hose can get a bend in it and break while the rider turns the bike’s handlebars. The rider can then lose control of the bike and potentially crash.

The recall covers the following bikes:

Allant+ 7 in Nautical Navy

Allant+ 7 Lowstep in Nautical Navy

Allant + 7S in Nautical Navy and Matte Quicksilver

Allant +7S Stagger in Nautical Navy and Matte Quicksilver

Trek is on the bike’s frame with the model name on the top tube.

The bikes were sold at Trek-owned and other bike stores across the country and online from January 2022 to June 2023 for about $3,800, the CPSC said.

For more information, call Trek at 800-373-4594 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit the company’s website.

