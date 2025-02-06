Recall alert: Sling carriers sold by Sunkids Factory recalled over falling hazard

Sling carriers manufactured by Sunkids Factory and sold online have been recalled, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.

In a news release, the SPCS said the fabric device that holds a baby close to the wearer’s body violated federal safety regulations for sling carriers. That included requirements for structural integrity and occupant retention, posing a fall hazard to babies.

The recall involved 18,650 units, which were sold online on Temu.com, the CPSC said. The items were sold on Temu.com from July 2023 through September 2024 and cost between $7 and $15, the CPSC said

The product has style number 0007-66 printed on the label. They have white plastic buckles, adjustable straps and mesh fabrics and were sold in green, gray and pink colors.

No injuries or incidents have been reported.

Sunkids Factory, a company based in China, is contacting all known purchasers directly, the federal agency said.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sling carriers, take a photo of the sling carrier cut into pieces and email the photo to 1251530867@qq.com or message Sunkids Factory on Temu.com to receive a full refund,” the CPSC stated in its recall notice.

