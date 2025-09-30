Recall alert: Ready-to-eat pasta from Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Kroger recalled

Pasta dishes sold at Kroger, Walmart and Trader Joe's have been recalled.

Ready-to-eat pasta dishes sold at Kroger, Trader Joe’s and Walmart have been recalled for potentially being contaminated with Listeria.

The Food and Drug Administration said that the recall affects only certain lots of the pasta dishes.

The food was made by FreshRealm Inc.

The following items have been recalled:

Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine, 12.3 oz. with best by date of June 26, 2025, or prior. (Walmart)

Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine, 32.8 oz. with best by date of June 27, 2025, or prior. (Walmart)

Home Chef Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, 12.5 oz. with best by date of June 19, 2025, or prior. (Kroger)

In addition to the three varieties announced by the FDA, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service listed two additional products as part of a recall.

Marketside Linguine with Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce, 12 oz., with best buy dates ranging from Sept. 22 to Oct. 1, 2025. (Walmart)

Trader Joe’s Cajun Style Blackened Chicken Breast Fettuccine Alfredo, 16-oz. with best by dates of Sept. 20, 24 or 27, 2025.

The meals were sold in the stores’ refrigerated sections and were made to be microwaved before eating, the FDA said.

If you have the recalled meals, you should not eat or serve them.

There have been 20 people infected by the strain of Listeria found in the food in 15 states. Nineteen people have been sent to hospitals because of the recalled food and four deaths. One illness occurred in a pregnant woman who lost her baby, the FDA said.

©2025 Cox Media Group